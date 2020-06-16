Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Movado Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

MOV opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Movado Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,024,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,270,000 after purchasing an additional 514,203 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 327.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 271,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 38.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 188,607 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 342,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 147,900 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 74.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 285,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 121,362 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

