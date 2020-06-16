Nate’s Food (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of -3.53

Media coverage about Nate’s Food (OTCMKTS:NHMD) has been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nate’s Food earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

OTCMKTS:NHMD opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Nate’s Food has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Nate’s Food Company Profile

Nate's Food Co, Inc manufactures and markets ready-to-use pre-mixed pancake and waffle batter products in the United States. It sells its products through its online store, nateshomemade.com. The company was formerly known as Nate's Pancakes, Inc and changed its name to Nate's Food Co, Inc in May 2014.

