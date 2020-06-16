National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives $61.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $58.50 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $44.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $56.73.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.509 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

