Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Position Trimmed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,361 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.30% of Neogen worth $10,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Neogen by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Neogen by 69.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Neogen by 36.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 49,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at $4,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,646 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEOG opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.74. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.42 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEOG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

