Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $525.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NFLX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.55.

NFLX opened at $425.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $187.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.40. Netflix has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $458.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total transaction of $23,895,891.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,895,891.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,961 shares of company stock valued at $75,572,227. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,933 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,512,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 182 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

