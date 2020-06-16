New West Energy Services (CVE:NWE) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of -3.53

Press coverage about New West Energy Services (CVE:NWE) has trended very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. New West Energy Services earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

New West Energy Services stock opened at C$0.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,907.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.39. New West Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About New West Energy Services

New West Energy Services Inc, an integrated oil and gas services company, provides drilling waste management and environmental services to the oil and gas inductry in Canada. It operates in two segments, Vacuum Truck and Fluid Transportation Services, and Environmental Services. The company offers drilling waste management planning, testing, treatment, and disposal services; equipment hauling and trucking services; oilfield equipment fabrication and rental services; and a cradle to grave waste tracking application to produce formatted reports.

