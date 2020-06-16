New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 328.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,379 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 66.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

NYCB opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.43 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

