New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Position Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in New York Times by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in New York Times by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in New York Times by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of NYT opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average is $34.27. New York Times Co has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.91.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $443.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.88 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Times Co will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

