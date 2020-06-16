New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $50.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. New York Times traded as high as $42.07 and last traded at $41.91, with a volume of 53178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.56.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NYT. Cfra raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Get New York Times alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYT. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in New York Times by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.91.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $443.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.88 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Company Profile (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.