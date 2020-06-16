Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $133.35

Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $133.35 and traded as low as $64.65. Newriver Reit shares last traded at $67.30, with a volume of 1,841,395 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRR. Barclays lowered their price objective on Newriver Reit from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 90 ($1.15) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Newriver Reit from GBX 232 ($2.95) to GBX 95 ($1.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Newriver Reit in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.02) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Newriver Reit to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.86) to GBX 60 ($0.76) in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 121.14 ($1.54).

The firm has a market cap of $206.04 million and a P/E ratio of -3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 133.35.

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

