NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NF Energy Saving stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. NF Energy Saving has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NF Energy Saving stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of NF Energy Saving as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NF Energy Saving

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks.

