NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Receiving Very Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NN Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGPF opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. NN Group has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $40.53.

Get NN Group alerts:

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Other, and Japan Closed Block VA.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.