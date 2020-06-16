Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,796 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Noble Energy worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Rachel G. Clingman bought 17,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,734.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,457 shares in the company, valued at $258,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik purchased 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $163,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,427.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 97,293 shares of company stock valued at $394,345. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NBL shares. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Noble Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.48.

NYSE NBL opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $27.31.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

