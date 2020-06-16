Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,714 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 7,451 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Noble Energy worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Noble Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,603,752 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,381,197,000 after purchasing an additional 514,767 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Noble Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 44,012,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,093,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Noble Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,188,569 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $170,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Noble Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,594,186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $188,260,000 after purchasing an additional 550,363 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $118,697,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NBL stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

In related news, SVP Rachel G. Clingman bought 17,793 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,734.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 85,457 shares in the company, valued at $258,080.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik bought 38,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $163,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 285,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,427.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 97,293 shares of company stock valued at $394,345 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Noble Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.48.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

