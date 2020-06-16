Norbord (TSE:OSB) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at CIBC

Norbord (TSE:OSB) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Norbord from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Norbord from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Norbord from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Norbord from C$25.50 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of OSB stock opened at C$27.38 on Monday. Norbord has a 52-week low of C$13.01 and a 52-week high of C$44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.09.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$626.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$639.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norbord will post 1.7000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Norbord’s payout ratio is currently -317.27%.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

