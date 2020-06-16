North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.33

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.33 and traded as low as $8.41. North American Construction Group shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 117,335 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOA shares. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $295.25 million and a P/E ratio of 5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.33.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$198.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$205.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd will post 1.3800001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,482.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at C$176,482.40. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert purchased 6,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,016.43. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 156,390 shares in the company, valued at C$1,352,445.08. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 206,940 shares of company stock worth $1,424,669.

About North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA)

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

