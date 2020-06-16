NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 113.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,059 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.86% of NorthWestern worth $26,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in NorthWestern by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in NorthWestern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in NorthWestern by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in NorthWestern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $55,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NWE opened at $55.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NorthWestern Corp has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $80.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.36.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $335.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.97 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.25%. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NWE shares. Barclays raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sidoti lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

