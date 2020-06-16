Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 184,976 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 184,976 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARNA. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 84,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $650,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $2,022,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,897,576 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 18.67, a quick ratio of 18.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.