Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,460 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of FOX worth $24,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of FOX by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 18,531 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,655,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,114,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 931,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after acquiring an additional 51,686 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 163,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of FOX by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 642,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after acquiring an additional 51,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.79. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.47.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine downgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.65.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

