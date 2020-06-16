Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,019,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,495 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $26,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 413.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 467.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $771.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.