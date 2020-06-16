Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 23,024 Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,942 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,024 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Popular worth $24,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth about $80,055,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,928,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,274,000 after buying an additional 461,268 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,377,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,679,000 after buying an additional 430,092 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,766,000 after buying an additional 358,666 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 553,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,519,000 after buying an additional 333,928 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BPOP. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Popular from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. Popular Inc has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $599.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.57 million. Popular had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Popular Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

