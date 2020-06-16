Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 35,339 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,339 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of FTI Consulting worth $23,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,027,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in FTI Consulting by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at $992,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCN. William Blair raised FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Sidoti raised FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FTI Consulting currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.33.

FCN stock opened at $105.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.24. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.80 and a 52-week high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.42 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

