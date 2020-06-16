Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of MKS Instruments worth $23,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 11.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $105.79 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.49.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $535.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $482,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.78.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.