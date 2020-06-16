Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $23.84 Million Stake in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.93% of bluebird bio worth $23,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.98. bluebird bio Inc has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $143.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.39.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,531.04% and a negative return on equity of 60.05%. The business had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.99) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -12.43 EPS for the current year.

BLUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $25,494.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,515.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 444 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $28,433.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,688 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $66,343. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

