Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $24.68 Million Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,125 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.61% of La-Z-Boy worth $24,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1,316.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.21. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.08.

LZB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

