Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,215 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Mohawk Industries worth $24,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $1,403,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.6% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 510.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 55.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $97.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $156.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.11.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $375,298.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

