Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,795 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $23,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 894,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,669,000 after acquiring an additional 302,000 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,001,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,716,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,175,000 after acquiring an additional 27,959 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBO & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,341,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $3,642,181.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 326,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,472,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYV. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. G.Research cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $76.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

