Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,381,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 364.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Afya in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 98.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Afya in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Afya in the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Afya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Afya from $33.00 to $24.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Banco Santander cut Afya to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.63. Afya Limited has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.56.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $53.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.44 million. Afya had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 23.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

