Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 665,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88,669 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.95% of Minerals Technologies worth $24,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 552.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 110,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 93,264 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTX. ValuEngine lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Minerals Technologies from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. CL King raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.80. Minerals Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $59.93.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 7.47%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich purchased 1,500 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $51,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,902.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.