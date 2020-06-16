Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 119,164 Shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 119,164 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.41% of Air Transport Services Group worth $26,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 224.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2,839.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATSG opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1,057.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $389.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATSG. ValuEngine downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

