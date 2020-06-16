Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 17,496 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,496 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Five Below worth $23,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2,381.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 85.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 23.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 452.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $75.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $109.83 on Tuesday. Five Below Inc has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $137.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.56). Five Below had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 11,820 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $1,298,190.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,665.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,697.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

