Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 203,274 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 203,274 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of PerkinElmer worth $23,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 26.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.06.

In other news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $756,030.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $98.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $105.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.46 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.82%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

