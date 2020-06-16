Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 662,153 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 72.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 662,153 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of United Rentals worth $26,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,926,000 after acquiring an additional 130,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,570,000 after acquiring an additional 74,425 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,177,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,068,000 after acquiring an additional 98,420 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,088,000 after acquiring an additional 206,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,871,000 after acquiring an additional 26,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $147.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $170.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.27.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

