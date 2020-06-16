NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NYSE:SLQT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of SLQT opened at $28.44 on Monday. NYSE:SLQT has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

About NYSE:SLQT

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc

