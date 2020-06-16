NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NYSE:SLQT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.33.

NYSE:SLQT stock opened at $28.44 on Monday. NYSE:SLQT has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $29.00.

