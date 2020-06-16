OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 119.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,554 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 50,354 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 16.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after buying an additional 158,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 23.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 113,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 21,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $643.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.69. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.00 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 6.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $43,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edwin Perez bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $145,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 31,106 shares of company stock valued at $302,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OFG. TheStreet lowered OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. OFG Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

