Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Short Interest Down 6.3% in May

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the May 14th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 6,017 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $219,921.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $71,601.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,403 shares of company stock worth $549,832. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1,471.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 81.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $247.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

