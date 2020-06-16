Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Position Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,357 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,520,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,192,000 after purchasing an additional 235,683 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,281,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,039,000 after purchasing an additional 100,921 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,859,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,351,000 after purchasing an additional 319,337 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,835,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,092 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Old Republic International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,180,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,526,000 after buying an additional 62,422 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $74,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,300,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,488,199.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.22 per share, with a total value of $27,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,305,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,778,557.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 15,400 shares of company stock valued at $238,339. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORI opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.00 million. Old Republic International had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

