Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IOVA. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

IOVA stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

