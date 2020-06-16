Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OPCH shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

OPCH stock opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.31. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $18.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $705.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.17 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Option Care Health will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Troy Nielsen acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 80.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the first quarter worth about $23,152,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the first quarter worth about $12,401,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the first quarter worth about $9,564,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the first quarter worth about $6,320,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the first quarter worth about $5,517,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.