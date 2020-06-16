Oracle Energy (CVE:OEC) Getting Very Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Oracle Energy (CVE:OEC) has trended very negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Oracle Energy earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Oracle Energy stock opened at C$0.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. Oracle Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00.

Oracle Energy Company Profile

Oracle Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

