Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $80,163,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,929,000 after acquiring an additional 741,027 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 842.9% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 605,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,275,000 after acquiring an additional 540,959 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 362.0% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 526,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,882,000 after acquiring an additional 412,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $21,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Corp has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.15.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CSFB reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.