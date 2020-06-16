Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 20,095 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,095 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,000. Apple accounts for about 1.0% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,204,000 after buying an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Apple by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,937 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,471,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 19,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $342.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,468.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.14. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.30 and a fifty-two week high of $354.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.21.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.