PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Holdings Raised by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,860 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.17% of PagSeguro Digital worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 458.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $53.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.45.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

