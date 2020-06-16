PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS):

6/11/2020 – PagSeguro Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – PagSeguro Digital was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

6/5/2020 – PagSeguro Digital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

5/27/2020 – PagSeguro Digital had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – PagSeguro Digital was downgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/28/2020 – PagSeguro Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $52.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.29. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.89. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $60,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

