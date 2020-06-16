Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PZZA. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $78.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,926.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.30. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $84.30.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $409.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.61 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.92%. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,420 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $116,539.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,195,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,398,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

