PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.83 Million

Equities analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to report $45.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.66 million and the highest is $49.00 million. PAR Technology reported sales of $44.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $211.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $198.13 million to $224.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $234.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $54.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.22 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 12.04%.

PAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

In other news, insider Matthew R. Cicchinelli purchased 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $60,008.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Boston Partners boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 729.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAR opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $467.58 million, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.40. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

