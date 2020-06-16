PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

PAR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised PAR Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $28.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.58 million, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.40. PAR Technology has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $35.10.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PAR Technology news, insider Matthew R. Cicchinelli purchased 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $60,008.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 729.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

