Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) Earning Very Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) have trended very negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Paragon Technologies earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGNT opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Paragon Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11.

Paragon Technologies Company Profile

Paragon Technologies, Inc engages in business activities including material handling, distribution, real estate, and investments. The company was founded on June 18, 1958 and is headquartered in Easton, PA.

