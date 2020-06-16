Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $11,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 442.6% during the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 23,659 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth $1,860,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,024,217.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,892 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CONE stock opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.44. CyrusOne Inc has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

CONE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

